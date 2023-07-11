Texas Roadrunners Hockey Club season kickoff and training camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Roadrunners Hockey Club is getting ready to hit the ice for its 2023-2024 season, but they are looking to fill a few positions.

The kickoff and training camp will be on Monday, September 4 at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station with games starting a couple of days after that.

“The program started in Sugar Land and moved to College Station years ago,” said Mike Beavis, Head Coach & General Manager. “It rebranded to the Texas Roadrunners five years ago and I took over the team there. We’ve been trying to build a place in the community and build a fanbase at the same time.”

You can find out more information about the upcoming season and training camp as well as how to buy season tickets at www.roadrunnershockey.com

