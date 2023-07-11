Texas Roadrunners Hockey Club season kickoff and training camp

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Roadrunners Hockey Club is getting ready to hit the ice for its 2023-2024 season, but they are looking to fill a few positions.

The kickoff and training camp will be on Monday, September 4 at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station with games starting a couple of days after that.

“The program started in Sugar Land and moved to College Station years ago,” said Mike Beavis, Head Coach & General Manager. “It rebranded to the Texas Roadrunners five years ago and I took over the team there. We’ve been trying to build a place in the community and build a fanbase at the same time.”

You can find out more information about the upcoming season and training camp as well as how to buy season tickets at www.roadrunnershockey.com

Texas Roadrunners Hockey Club Season