Treat of the Day: Local businesses earn state awards

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local businesses were recognized Tuesday at the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting.

Smith Dairy Queen(s) and Readfield Meats have both been awarded the Texas Treasure Business Award by the Texas Historical Commission.

This honor highlights businesses that have played a significant role in the economic growth and prosperity of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposal must clear both chambers before it heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Texas House and Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes, ending monthslong impasse
Officials: Scooter battery may have started house fire in Bryan Sunday. (KBTX Photo by Donnie...
Bryan family displaced after suspected scooter battery sparks fire
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Two firefighters celebrate their time at the College Station Fire Department
treat of the day for 07062023
Treat of the Day: High School coach named regional coach of the year
Student is going to World Leadership conference to represent Texas
Treat of the Day: BSID student selected to represent Texas at World Leadership Conference
Treat of the Day: 58 Aggieland Humane Society pets get adopted at event
Treat of the Day: 58 Aggieland Humane Society pets get adopted at event