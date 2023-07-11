Treat of the Day: Local businesses earn state awards
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local businesses were recognized Tuesday at the Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting.
Smith Dairy Queen(s) and Readfield Meats have both been awarded the Texas Treasure Business Award by the Texas Historical Commission.
This honor highlights businesses that have played a significant role in the economic growth and prosperity of Texas.
