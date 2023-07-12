Aggie baseball looks ahead to 2024 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M baseball’s season wrapped up at the Stanford Regional over a month ago, but they’re already preparing for next season.

With the MLB draft in the books, the Aggie baseball staff and roster is taking shape for the 2024 season. Three infielders and three pitchers were taken in the draft plus there’s a new face on the staff.

“I’ve never been too disappointed to lose the juniors off our team,” Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “As long as they go in a really good spot in the draft, you celebrate that. You’re excited for them. In the recruiting process you kind of plan on it, and one thing I’m trying hard to do is create a pathway for our young players to play. We have to get this program transitioned away from the transfer portal so much and more into our own players.”

One of the new guys on the staff is pitching coach Max Weiner. At only 28 years old, Weiner’s goal was to be a college pitching coach.

A&M’s new pitching coach Max Weiner meets with the media.



At 28 years old, have to think he’s one of the youngest pitching coaches in college. #Aggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/xOyTKRrplw — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) July 12, 2023

He’s spent time in the Mariners organization, and he’s tight with A&M product Bryce Miller.

“We have such a wonderful relationship, and in my first meeting with the staff here Bryce actually showed up during the All-Star break and gave me a hug,” Assistant Coach Max Weiner said. “He’s going to be down here in the fall as well a lot of professional pitchers.. many many Mariners will be down here as well.”

Weiner adds that the dugout culture is really well managed at A&M and the pitching rotation will have an identity.

“(An identity) Of dominating the strike zone,” Weiner said. “We’re going to do our best to create ultimate competitors who are focused on that livelihood.”

Also this off season, Schloss promoted Nolan Cain to Associate Head Coach.

“He’s literally been the glue to this program over the last four weeks... whether it be keeping our own guys sane and moving in the right direction,” Schlossnagle said.

“As far as being an associate head coach, I feel the same.. my wife isn’t really that impressed,” Associate Head Coach Nolan Cain joked. “It’s an awesome honor and to receive that from Schlossnagle. He came to my house on July 4 and kind of told me what his plan was going to be.”

Even though A&M didn’t make it out of a regional this post season the coaching staff said this program is still a national contender.

“Now we’re starting to see the fruits of the work paying off with the 2023 class and next year the 2024, 2025 and 2026 that we already have built up,” Cain said. “So that snowball effect was continually building and excited to see what this looks like this year and excited to get to work with these guys this fall.”

