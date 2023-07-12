BHS Class of 1993 to celebrate 30 year reunion

All classes invited to Friday night party; Class of ‘93 will celebrate on Saturday night
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Attention Bryan High School Class of ‘93 graduates! It’s almost time for your 30th class reunion.

The class will kick off the reunion weekend with an all-class Decades Party on Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law Pub in Downtown Bryan.

All Bryan High School graduates are invited to wear 90s attire for the dance and karaoke party. Tickets are $10 if bought online in advance, or $15 at the door.

Then the Bryan High Class of 1993 30th reunion will take place on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Best Western Premier, located at 1920 Austins Colony Parkway in Bryan.

Come dressed to impress for a Mardi Gras-themed party complete with accessories, Creole cuisine and Cajun food stations.

For more information, go to BryanHigh93.com

