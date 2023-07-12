Brazos County Commissioners approves voting locations including Memorial Student Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners have approved this year’s early and general election voting locations on Tuesday. Among them was the Memorial Student Center a location that caused some major controversy late last year.

Commissioners had removed the MSC as an early voting location last year and replaced it with City Hall before the 2022 election. The move frustrated Texas A&M students and faculty who appeared before commissioners to express their concerns. While the location remained a polling location on election day, commissioners promised that the MSC would return as an early voting location for future elections, a promise they kept this year.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said that a committee analyzed options from across the country.

“We had input from all of our stakeholders which are the cities our schools, the counties had representation, the Hispanic Form, the NAACP, and then student affairs also had someone on that committee,” Hancock said.

One of the committee’s recommendations was the return of the MSC, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said.

“I’m fine with that, we were willing to listen and take into consideration the committee’s recommendation and we did,” Peters said.

According to the county, the MSC was originally removed in favor of College Station City Hall in order to provide a location that was more accessible to residents. Another reason was due low voter turnout.

“It opened it up to every other citizen who would have a problem voting on campus because they wouldn’t want to have to go there,” Peters said.

The county also had an ADA survey conducted to find and replace areas that would be difficult for those with disabilities. They also made some minor changes to help balance voting centers across precincts.

“There were a couple of locations that had to have some extensive work done and if those places weren’t agreeable to do that work then we had to look at alternative places,” Hancock said.

One Texas A&M student at Tuesday’s meeting said it feels really good to see early voting back at the MSC.

“I hope with the attention that we brought to the MSC it will cause more people to vote than ever before,” student, Brennen Cwatanaphol said.

Peters said while everything is subject to change he does not see the MSC being removed as an early voting location for the foreseeable future.

There will be five early voting locations in the county with 24 on election day.

Early voting is scheduled to begin on October 23 and will continue until November 3.

Here are the early voting dates and times:

October 23rd – 27th: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)

October 28th: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Saturday)

October 29th: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm (Sunday)

October 30th – November 3rd: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Monday to Friday)

The following locations have been designated for early voting:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) – 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas

Arena Hall – 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility – 1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas

Memorial Student Center-Room L526 (MSC) – Texas A&M University campus, College Station, Texas

Brazos County Commissioners(KBTX)

The following locations have been designated for Election Day voting:

South Brazos County ESD #1, 3030 Wingfall Street, Millican, TX

College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station, TX

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan, TX

Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten, TX

Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station, TX

College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Rd, Bryan, TX

First Baptist Church - Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan, TX

Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX

Ben Milam Elementary School, 1201 Ridgedale St, Bryan, TX (Enter from Mockingbird St)

Brazos County Election Admin. Office (Ruth McLeod Training Room), 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, TX

Memorial Student Center-Room 2406 (2nd floor) - Texas A&M Campus, College Station, TX

Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor, College Station, TX

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Room), 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX

College Station ISD Admin. Bldg, 1812 Welsh, College Station, TX

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX

Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Hwy 21, Bryan, TX

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX

A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station, TX

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd, Bryan, TX

Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX

Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 FM 2154 Rd, College Station, TX

Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 State Highway 6 South, College Station, TX

Church Of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan, TX

Justice of the Peace Pct 1, 412 William D Fitch Pkwy, College Station, TX

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

For more information, individuals can contact the Brazos County Elections Administration Office at (979) 361-5770 or visit the official website at www.brazosvotes.org.

Brazos County Early Voting Schedule by KBTX on Scribd

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.