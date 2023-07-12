Brazos County hires architect for medical examiner’s office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another step was taken on Tuesday in bringing a medical examiner’s office to Brazos County.

Brazos County Commissioners approved PGAL, Inc. as the architect who will design the county’s medical examiner’s office.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the company was examined by a committee before it was selected.

The facility will be paid for using funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioners have already budgeted $ 24 million dollar from those funds to pay for the construction of the building.

In March the county purchased an 11-acre property located in St. Joseph Professional Park in Bryan, just north of Briarcrest Drive on East 29th Street where they plan to build the examiner’s office.

”I’d like to get it built and paid for by the end of 2026 or before. That’s when we have to have the arpa money spent and that’s my goal and hopefully sooner rather than later,” Peters said.

Peters says he is looking forward to getting the design done and moving forward with the construction.

