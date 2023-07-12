Bryan city leaders discuss budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan held a special workshop session Tuesday to begin early discussions on setting a new tax rate and budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Tuesday’s presentation was primarily focused on property values in the city.

Officials with the city say Bryan experienced unprecedented growth over the last year. Less than half of the final property values for the city have been released, but early estimates indicate that total values across all properties in Bryan are up 23%.

Bryan’s tax rate is currently set at .62 cents. However, early projections from the city suggest that a rate of .66 cents may be required to generate what’s called “no new revenue” for the city.

Leaders acknowledge that this number is likely to change when certified tax rolls are released later this month and attribute it to an increase in over 65 homestead exemptions and tax ceiling freezes.

City staff states that the budget and a proposed tax rate should be published on July 28, with the first public hearing scheduled for August.

Tuesday’s full presentation is below.

