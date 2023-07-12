Bryan ISD hosting Auxiliary Job Fair Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking for a job this school year, Bryan ISD is hiring for some positions.

The district is holding a job fair Thursday at the Bryan ISD Administration building.

They are specifically looking for bus drivers, bus aides, school nutrition employees, instructional assistants, substitute teachers and custodians.

If you are interested, you can fill out an application online by clicking here, or you can complete one at the job fair.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.