College Station Police Department to hold career fair

Positions include police officers, police assistants, public safety telecommunicators, and animal control officers
KBTX News 3 at Noon
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is holding its 2nd annual career fair.

CSPD is hiring civilian and sworn positions including police officers, police assistants, public safety telecommunicators and animal control officers.

The career fair is Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Police Department, located at 800 Krenek Tap Road in College Station.

For more information, call 979-764-5070 or go to their Facebook page.

