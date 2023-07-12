College Station Police Department to hold career fair

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is holding its 2nd annual career fair.

CSPD is hiring civilian and sworn positions including police officers, police assistants, public safety telecommunicators and animal control officers.

The career fair is Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Police Department, located at 800 Krenek Tap Road in College Station.

For more information, call 979-764-5070 or go to their Facebook page.

