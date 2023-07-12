Fire extinguished at Bryan home Tuesday night
Cause of fire on Wilde Oak Circle unknown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wilde Oak Circle Tuesday night.
A neighbor called authorities around 11 p.m., saying there was smoke coming from the home. The fire was put out with no injuries, and the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire. Only one unit was affected by the flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
