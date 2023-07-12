Fire extinguished at Bryan home Tuesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wilde Oak Circle Tuesday night.

A neighbor called authorities around 11 p.m., saying there was smoke coming from the home. The fire was put out with no injuries, and the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire. Only one unit was affected by the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

🔥BREAKING NEWS: Bryan firefighters have stopped a fire from spreading inside a home on Wilde Oak Circle near Briar Oaks Drive. The next door neighbor called 911. Nobody was inside the burning duplex when firefighters arrived. No injures. No word on what started it. 11:26 pm pic.twitter.com/4K5XBl1SdP — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) July 12, 2023

