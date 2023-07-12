‘Flag a Friend’ is a fun way to help raise money for Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 3,700 locations across the United States including here in the Brazos Valley.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to honor a veteran and participate in a unique and fun fundraiser, you may want to consider participating in Wreaths Across America’s ‘Flag a Friend’ campaign.

“It’s a patriotic twist to putting pink flamingos in someone’s yard for their birthday,” said Ellen Fuller. “With this, you can do good twice! You can Flag a Friend and sponsor a wreath.”

For only a $17 donation, you can have Wreaths Across America place 12 American flags in someone’s yard and surprise them with a patriotic display of support along with a yard sign that says “In Support of Veterans I’ve Been Flagged.”

The money will go to help sponsor wreaths that then be placed on the grave of a veteran.

After someone has been flagged, the flags will be removed by volunteers the following day.

This year, more than 3,700 cemeteries will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

If you’d like to participate, you can email: waabrazosvalley@gmail.com

