Friends raising money for man injured in Walker County crash

Steven Delgado was seriously injured in the crash involving an 18-wheeler
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends are rallying around a man who was seriously injured in a Walker County car crash.

On June 29, an 18-wheeler hit Steven Delgado’s car. He was pulled over on the side of I45 just past State Park Rd 40 when it happened.

The husband and father remains in the hospital, where he is undergoing physical therapy for several injuries. According to a GoFundMe set up by a friend, Delgado broke his neck, shattered his hip socket and will likely be in a wheel chair for several more months.

The GoFundMe was set up to help Delgado and his family with medical bills, house bills, gas, food and medical supplies. According to the website, Delgado and his wife are both out of work. Learn more and donate here.

A “Bike Run for Stevo” is also being held to raise support. Bikers can meet at Rev it Up in Conroe on the morning of Saturday, July 22. It starts at 10:45 a.m. but riders must have their waiver signed and fees paid by 10 a.m. that morning. It costs $20 per bike and $10 per passenger. There will also be a raffle.

