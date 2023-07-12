Hotel McCoy prepares to open College Station location

A new place to stay in Aggieland is opening at the end of July.
A new place to stay in Aggieland is opening at the end of July.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new place to stay in Aggieland is opening at the end of July.

The location which was originally America’s Best Value Inn has received a major makeover thanks to the staff at Hotel McCoy.

“We’re always on the lookout for really cool properties that have sort of been forgotten or aren’t up their original life,” said Hotel McCoy Creative Director Nicole Dahl.

The hotel will have new amenities like a pickleball court, outdoor movie theatre, arcade and more.

The space will also be filled with artwork from local artists.

The staff says the community will be welcome to use their bar and will be hosting events at their courtyard and pool.

“This place is going to be a hub where everyone is welcomed to come hang out and have a good time,” said Dahl.

Hotel McCoy is located at 3702 Texas 6 Frontage Rd in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposal must clear both chambers before it heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
Texas House and Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes, ending monthslong impasse
Officials: Scooter battery may have started house fire in Bryan Sunday. (KBTX Photo by Donnie...
Bryan family displaced after suspected scooter battery sparks fire
Bryan firefighters are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon
Neighbor pulls woman from home burning in Bryan
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction

Latest News

Brazos County Commissioners have approved this year’s early and general election voting...
Brazos County Commissioners approves voting locations including Memorial Student Center
Another step was taken on Tuesday in bringing a medical examiner’s office to Brazos County.
Brazos County hires architect for medical examiner’s office
Positions include police officers, police assistants, public safety telecommunicators, and...
College Station Police Department to hold career fair
Steven Delgado was seriously injured in the crash involving an 18-wheeler
Friends raising money for man injured in Walker County crash