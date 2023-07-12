Hotel McCoy prepares to open College Station location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new place to stay in Aggieland is opening at the end of July.

The location which was originally America’s Best Value Inn has received a major makeover thanks to the staff at Hotel McCoy.

“We’re always on the lookout for really cool properties that have sort of been forgotten or aren’t up their original life,” said Hotel McCoy Creative Director Nicole Dahl.

The hotel will have new amenities like a pickleball court, outdoor movie theatre, arcade and more.

The space will also be filled with artwork from local artists.

The staff says the community will be welcome to use their bar and will be hosting events at their courtyard and pool.

“This place is going to be a hub where everyone is welcomed to come hang out and have a good time,” said Dahl.

Hotel McCoy is located at 3702 Texas 6 Frontage Rd in College Station.

