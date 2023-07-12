Huntsville police officer retiring after long career with the city

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to Justin Burnett from the Huntsville Police Department.

He recently retired after over 20 years with the city of Huntsville. Before joining the police department, he worked in the parks department.

According to a post from Huntsville PD, everyone who knows him will tell you he is the nicest guy they know. They say he handled his calls for service with grace, and professionalism.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

