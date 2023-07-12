College Station pageant queens head to International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant

Young ladies ages birth to 29 are invited to join us for camaraderie, competition, and the...
Young ladies ages birth to 29 are invited to join us for camaraderie, competition, and the chance to earn thousands of dollars in cash, scholarships, and prizes!(Texas Cinderella Pageant)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Founded in 1976, the International Cinderella Scholarship Program has become the largest and most prestigious scholarship-oriented pageant system of its kind in the world.

Participants start out on the Local level and based on their performance, can advance to the state level of competition and then proceed to the final level of competition, the International Pageant.

The Brazos Valley’s very own Bellamy James, Texas State Cinderella Tot, and Cheyenne Thomas, Texas State Cinderella Woman, will represent the state on stage at the Cinderella International Scholarship Pageant in late July.

Thomas and James recalled the moment they won the crown at the state level.

“It took like 30 seconds to register that it was me. From that moment on, it just went black and fuzzy. All I remember is falling to the ground and somehow having this new weight on my head,” Thomas laughed.

James says a fortune teller helped to predict her victory.

“At one of the parties, someone was dressed up as a fortune teller and she told me that someday I would win,” she said.

Thomas says she is nervous and excited to take the stage at Internationals.

“The best part about it is that I have friends from all over the U.S. who have competed in this pageant since they were young like I was. We’ve all grown up together. This is the one time a year that I get to see them and truly get to spend time with them,” she said.

James agrees, saying she’s excited to compete and to see all of her friends.

“I also have a lot of friends that have been in pageants for a long time and I’m just really excited,” she said.

You can stream the pageant live by following the link on the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Bryan firefighters are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon
Neighbor pulls woman from home burning in Bryan
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
MGN police lights
Crockett teen arrested in Angelina County murder, 1 suspect still wanted
Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Dr. Amanda Worrell, Anderson Ridge Vet Hospital, shares how to take the best care of your dog...
How to enjoy the summer and keep your pet safe
Camp participants will get to meet the Bryan High School Cheerleaders and their mascot, Thor,...
Cheer, chant, jump, play at Little Vikes Summer Camp