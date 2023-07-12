College Station pageant queens head to International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Founded in 1976, the International Cinderella Scholarship Program has become the largest and most prestigious scholarship-oriented pageant system of its kind in the world.

Participants start out on the Local level and based on their performance, can advance to the state level of competition and then proceed to the final level of competition, the International Pageant.

The Brazos Valley’s very own Bellamy James, Texas State Cinderella Tot, and Cheyenne Thomas, Texas State Cinderella Woman, will represent the state on stage at the Cinderella International Scholarship Pageant in late July.

Thomas and James recalled the moment they won the crown at the state level.

“It took like 30 seconds to register that it was me. From that moment on, it just went black and fuzzy. All I remember is falling to the ground and somehow having this new weight on my head,” Thomas laughed.

James says a fortune teller helped to predict her victory.

“At one of the parties, someone was dressed up as a fortune teller and she told me that someday I would win,” she said.

Thomas says she is nervous and excited to take the stage at Internationals.

“The best part about it is that I have friends from all over the U.S. who have competed in this pageant since they were young like I was. We’ve all grown up together. This is the one time a year that I get to see them and truly get to spend time with them,” she said.

James agrees, saying she’s excited to compete and to see all of her friends.

“I also have a lot of friends that have been in pageants for a long time and I’m just really excited,” she said.

