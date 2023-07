NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

The individual is wanted in connection with a child abuse investigation.

If you know this person or have any information, contact Navasota Police at (936) 825-6124 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000.

