LEE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - There is now a new sheriff in Lee County.

Garrett Durrenberger was sworn in Tuesday. His grandfather, Judge John Durrenberger, had the honor of swearing him into office, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Following the ceremony, Sheriff Durrenberger swore in new deputies that will be serving Lee County.

