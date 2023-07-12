Oakley set for World Championships

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FUKUOKA, Japan -- Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley is set to compete for Team USA at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships as the diving events begin Friday, July 14th and run through Saturday, July 22nd at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool.

Oakley qualified for Team USA’s World Championships roster when she earned a silver medal on the 1-meter at U.S. National Championships in May. She posted a score of 245.15 to take fourth in prelims and advance to the final.

Oakley finished the event with a score of 501.60 to place second and punch her ticket to her first World Championships. 

The Mooresville, North Carolina, native was named the 2023 SEC Female Freshman Diver of the Year and earned Honorable Mention All-America accolades on both springboards (1-meter and 3-meter) at NCAA Championships last season.

Streaming information for World Championships can be found here.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Bryan firefighters are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon
Neighbor pulls woman from home burning in Bryan
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
MGN police lights
Crockett teen arrested in Angelina County murder, 1 suspect still wanted
Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction

Latest News

Texas A&M basketball logo March Madness
Men’s basketball announces challenging non-conference slate
A&M’s Lednicky named to preseason All-SEC Team
New pickleball courts coming to College Station
Explore history and art on the Brazos Valley Museum Trail