Oakley set for World Championships

FUKUOKA, Japan -- Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley is set to compete for Team USA at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships as the diving events begin Friday, July 14th and run through Saturday, July 22nd at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool.

Oakley qualified for Team USA’s World Championships roster when she earned a silver medal on the 1-meter at U.S. National Championships in May. She posted a score of 245.15 to take fourth in prelims and advance to the final.

Oakley finished the event with a score of 501.60 to place second and punch her ticket to her first World Championships.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, native was named the 2023 SEC Female Freshman Diver of the Year and earned Honorable Mention All-America accolades on both springboards (1-meter and 3-meter) at NCAA Championships last season.

Streaming information for World Championships can be found here.

