Registration open for Brazos Valley Hockey Club 2023-2024 season

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fall registration is open for the The Brazos Valley Hockey Club 2023-2024 season.

The club is open to boys and girls ages 4-14, girls and of all skill levels. There is an an inner house recreational league as well as a team that plays in Houston.

The Brazos Valley Hockey Club also offers skating lessons and opportunities to try hockey for free throughout the year at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station.

You can find out more information about the club and how to register at www.brazosvalleyhockey.org

