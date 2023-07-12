The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies for their back to school drive

The Salvation Army is asking for school supplies donations.
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the school year right around the corner, many students in the Bryan/College Station area are in need of school supplies.

Luis Villanueva, the BCS Salvation army captain says they are asking for pencils, notebooks, backpacks, and any other school supplies that students may need.

“We are going all the way from kindergarten up to twelfth grade, but this time we also want to include college students,” Villanueva said.

If you are not able to drop off donations in person, Villanueva says you can donate online by clicking here.

“The reason why we are doing this is because we see a lot of families who are struggling to decide if they pay the rent, pay for food, or get clothing, and with school supplies, everything adds up.”

If you are looking to donate, you can drop off supplies at The Salvation Army from July 10 until August 4, during business hours.

