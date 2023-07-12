Santa’s Wonderland holding limited time ‘Christmas in July’ sale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland is celebrating Christmas in July with the lowest prices of the season.

Visitors can save over $20 on general admission tickets:

Adults can get tickets for $29.95

Kids 12 and under can get in for $24.95

The special ends on Friday, July 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Once you purchase these tickets, they can be used any evening during the 2023 operating season. They are open from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30.

Purchase tickets or learn more at santas-wonderland.com.

