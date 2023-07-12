Santa’s Wonderland holding limited time ‘Christmas in July’ sale

Visitors can save over $20 on general admission tickets.
Visitors can save over $20 on general admission tickets.(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland is celebrating Christmas in July with the lowest prices of the season.

Visitors can save over $20 on general admission tickets:

  • Adults can get tickets for $29.95
  • Kids 12 and under can get in for $24.95

The special ends on Friday, July 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Once you purchase these tickets, they can be used any evening during the 2023 operating season. They are open from Nov. 10 through Dec. 30.

Purchase tickets or learn more at santas-wonderland.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Bryan firefighters are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon
Neighbor pulls woman from home burning in Bryan
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
MGN police lights
Crockett teen arrested in Angelina County murder, 1 suspect still wanted
Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction

Latest News

TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of Erica Stoker for failure to comply with her...
TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan
BHS Class of 1993 to celebrate 30 year reunion
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - July 12
New pickleball courts coming to College Station