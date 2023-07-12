TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for a woman with ties to the Bryan area.

The agency has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Erica Stoker for failing to comply with her supervision.

According to the TDCJ, Stoker was released after serving time for multiple convictions. Her criminal history includes Assault, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft of Property.

Stoker is currently charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

She previously lived in Bryan and Longview. According to the TDCJ Stoker has violent tendencies.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement or call the TDCJ’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-680-6667.

#TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Erica Monique Stoker for failure to comply with her supervision. Stoker was released after serving time for multiple convictions. If you have information on her whereabouts, contact 1-866-680-6667. #WantedWednesday pic.twitter.com/mNrsCOXBXF — TDCJ (@TDCJ) July 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.