TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan

TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of Erica Stoker for failure to comply with her supervision.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for a woman with ties to the Bryan area.

The agency has issued a warrant for the arrest of parolee Erica Stoker for failing to comply with her supervision.

According to the TDCJ, Stoker was released after serving time for multiple convictions. Her criminal history includes Assault, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft of Property.

Stoker is currently charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.

She previously lived in Bryan and Longview. According to the TDCJ Stoker has violent tendencies.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement or call the TDCJ’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-680-6667.

