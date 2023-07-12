Treat of the Day: Aggie selected at Blue Angels officer

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels has announced the 2024 officer selections and one of them is a graduate of Texas A&M University.

Lt. Wes Perkins is from Georgetown, Texas and will be one of seven officers to join the team for the 2024 air show season.

Lt. Perkins graduated from A&M in 2014.

New team members are scheduled to report to their squadron in September.

