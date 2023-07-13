Bryan, College Station sees over 120 vehicles stolen since beginning of 2023

So far there have been 76 stolen vehicles reported in Bryan and 47 in College Station.
In the first half of the year there have been dozens of vehicles stolen off of the streets of...
In the first half of the year there have been dozens of vehicles stolen off of the streets of Bryan and College Station.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first half of the year there have been dozens of vehicles stolen off of the streets of Bryan and College Station.

So far there have been 76 stolen vehicles reported in Bryan and 47 in College Station.

Bryan Police Public Information Officer, Kole Taylor, says a lot of the thefts could have been prevented if it wasn’t for a simple mistake.

“The majority of our stolen vehicles are due to unlocked doors and people leaving keys in their cars. A lot of people have this habit of leaving a set of keys in the center console or cup holder.”

Vehicle thefts have decreased compared to last year but in the last six weeks, more than a dozen vehicles have been stolen.

College Station Police Public Information Officer, David Simmons, says there are also a few security measures residents can take that can make them feel safer.

“There could be dash cameras put inside your vehicle. That way you get a clear video or picture or something as well as your residence.”

Bryan and College Station encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity they might see.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Bryan firefighters are responding to a house fire Tuesday afternoon
Neighbor pulls woman from home burning in Bryan
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
When presenting the proposal, city staff say their main concerns in the next few years are...
College Station staff propose $492 million budget for 2024

Latest News

If you want to relive your childhood glory days, Recess like an Adult is coming back to Travis...
‘Recess Like an Adult’ returning to Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park
This year you can celebrate Labor Day weekend and the return of Aggie Football at the...
Hullabaloo Music Fest returning to Downtown Bryan
Wednesday Night Weather Update - June 12
The Salvation Army is asking for school supplies donations.
The Salvation Army is collecting school supplies for their back to school drive