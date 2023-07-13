Bryan, College Station sees over 120 vehicles stolen since beginning of 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first half of the year there have been dozens of vehicles stolen off of the streets of Bryan and College Station.

So far there have been 76 stolen vehicles reported in Bryan and 47 in College Station.

Bryan Police Public Information Officer, Kole Taylor, says a lot of the thefts could have been prevented if it wasn’t for a simple mistake.

“The majority of our stolen vehicles are due to unlocked doors and people leaving keys in their cars. A lot of people have this habit of leaving a set of keys in the center console or cup holder.”

Vehicle thefts have decreased compared to last year but in the last six weeks, more than a dozen vehicles have been stolen.

College Station Police Public Information Officer, David Simmons, says there are also a few security measures residents can take that can make them feel safer.

“There could be dash cameras put inside your vehicle. That way you get a clear video or picture or something as well as your residence.”

Bryan and College Station encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity they might see.

