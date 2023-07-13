Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley celebrates one year since James Webb Telescope’s first images

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s now been one year since the James Webb Telescope sent back its first pictures. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley held an anniversary party Wednesday evening.

A panel of NASA experts helped break down what they’ve learned from the telescope so far.

“When the images were first released and now with the anniversary of the images and there’s so much science that’s been gained from them,” Hannah McCurrin from the museum said. “We’ve learned so much about our own solar system about, you know, far away galaxies and EXO planets.”

It’s complicated science. That’s why the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is using things in our own solar system to explain the images.

“One thing that they talked about in the panel was just an image of Jupiter and so helping kiddos kind of relate it back to the planets in our own solar system is something that we can do but also just relating it to like stars...some more familiar things that they might already have some knowledge of,” McCurrin said.

At Wednesday’s event, kids also got the chance to build their own versions of the telescope as well as lunar habitats.

