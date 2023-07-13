College Station police arrest three teens found inside stolen vehicle

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department arrested three teenagers who were found early Thursday morning inside a stolen vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle at Southgate Apartments on Luther Street around 5 a.m.

Desmond Houston, 19, of College Station was arrested on a criminal trespass and possession of marijuana charge.

Kemante Temple, 18, of Royse City, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old was also arrested on a criminal trespassing charge.

The car was reported stolen from Corsicana.

