Congressman Michael McCaul talks Chinese hacking, National Defense Authorization Act on Brazos Valley This Morning

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Michael McCaul was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday.

During his interview with Karla Castillo, he talked about different topics including the news that Chinese hackers who breached the email accounts at 25 government organizations, including some government agencies.

“I think any time federal agencies are hacked into by a foreign adversary like China it’s very serious,” said McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “You know the last time this happened they actually breached the Office of Professional Management which holds all the security clearances of all the employees, including mine. We don’t know the widespread damage right now but you know any time you have that extensive of a breach, it’s very concerning.”

Rep. McCaul also talked about the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, which he said is up for a vote Thursday.

“We had our conference this morning [Wednesday]. I spoke in support of this important national security legislation. It’s a must pass bill. We have quite a few amendments though, I have to say. I think there are 1,500 amendments filed and so we will be spending a good part of tomorrow evening into the morning hours voting on all these amendments but I do think we’ll be getting to a very good place,” he said.

Watch the extended interview above in the video player.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of Erica Stoker for failure to comply with her...
TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years

Latest News

Daily Pledge - Kemp Carver Elementary – Mrs. Tone’s class
Daily Pledge - Kemp Carver Elementary – Mrs. Tone’s class
Daily Pledge - Kemp Carver Elementary – Mrs. Reyes’ class
Daily Pledge - Kemp Carver Elementary – Mrs. Reyes’ class
Texas Drought Monitor
Drought conditions extend into the Brazos Valley
From The Ground Up: Producing a quality product
From The Ground Up: Producing a quality product