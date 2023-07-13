Congressman Michael McCaul talks Chinese hacking, National Defense Authorization Act on Brazos Valley This Morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Michael McCaul was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday.

During his interview with Karla Castillo, he talked about different topics including the news that Chinese hackers who breached the email accounts at 25 government organizations, including some government agencies.

“I think any time federal agencies are hacked into by a foreign adversary like China it’s very serious,” said McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “You know the last time this happened they actually breached the Office of Professional Management which holds all the security clearances of all the employees, including mine. We don’t know the widespread damage right now but you know any time you have that extensive of a breach, it’s very concerning.”

Rep. McCaul also talked about the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, which he said is up for a vote Thursday.

“We had our conference this morning [Wednesday]. I spoke in support of this important national security legislation. It’s a must pass bill. We have quite a few amendments though, I have to say. I think there are 1,500 amendments filed and so we will be spending a good part of tomorrow evening into the morning hours voting on all these amendments but I do think we’ll be getting to a very good place,” he said.

Watch the extended interview above in the video player.

Semiconductors are the backbone of US nat'l security; there’s no time to waste in boosting domestic chip production.



Proud to join this bill to maximize the potential of my CHIPS for America Act by cutting red tape & accelerating chips projects nationwide.https://t.co/b0shsyA66t — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) July 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.