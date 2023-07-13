Drought conditions extend into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. While portions of the Brazos Valley managed to see some rain last week, most did not see enough to prevent worsening drought conditions. As a result, abnormally dry conditions have encompassed almost the entirety of the Brazos Valley.

Drought conditions are building across the state, with areas of extreme (level 3 out of 4) and exceptional (level 4 out of 4) drought present just west of Austin.

After a stormy start to spring for the eastern side of the state & a stormy early summer for the west and northern reaches of Texas -- #drought conditions were widely cured by June



With exceptional & abnormally high summer heat, signs of stress are quickly showing back up #txwx pic.twitter.com/7ML70mpTUH — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) July 13, 2023

While there are a few spotty rain chances built into the forecast for the upcoming week, most areas will miss out, remaining hot and dry. Consequently, drought conditions could certainly worsen across the Brazos Valley.

Drought Monitor DMA (kbtx)

