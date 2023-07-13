Dust, Calvin, and an area to watch: PinPoint Tropical Update

Hazy skies return to the Brazos Valley
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several different plumes of Saharan Dust are largely keeping the Tropical Atlantic quiet, but there’s an area to watch that COULD become Tropical Storm Don before we get to next week.

Elsewhere, in the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Calvin could strengthen to a hurricane before the end of the week, then potentially interact with the Hawaiian Islands as a remnant system.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of Erica Stoker for failure to comply with her...
TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan
Bryan firefighters put out a fire Tuesday night on Wilde Oak Circle.
Fire extinguished at Bryan home Tuesday night

Latest News

If you’ve been sniffling and sneezing... trust me your not alone. Nearly 81 People in the U.S....
Health professional gives insight to summertime cold season
Traffic on Highway 79 in Jewett.
Community divided on proposed highway 79 widening project in Leon County
Highway 79 in Jewett
Highway 79 in Jewett
At Wednesday’s event, kids got the chance to build their own versions of the telescope as well...
Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley celebrates one year since James Webb Telescope’s first images