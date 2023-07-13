Dust, Calvin, and an area to watch: PinPoint Tropical Update

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several different plumes of Saharan Dust are largely keeping the Tropical Atlantic quiet, but there’s an area to watch that COULD become Tropical Storm Don before we get to next week.

Elsewhere, in the Eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Calvin could strengthen to a hurricane before the end of the week, then potentially interact with the Hawaiian Islands as a remnant system.

