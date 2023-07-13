Focus at Four: Expert discusses Cyclospora after rise in Texas cases

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas public health officials are urging Texans to to take precautions after a cluster of Cyclospora cases were reported in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

“We’re talking about less than 100 cases, but it’s a rise over what you would normally expect this time of year,” said Dr. Shawn Gibbs, an industrial hygienist and dean of the Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

The food borne parasite is typically found in produce items. It is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It passes through the human body and through poor hand hygiene or not washing fruits or vegetables well enough,” said Dr. Gibbs.

Dr. Gibbs said that he has not heard of any reported cases in the Brazos Valley.

Doctors say some of the symptoms of the parasite include watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, and increased gas. The person will suffer from fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, and in some cases, the person may vomit or have a low-grade fever. Symptoms can also start anywhere between two days to two weeks after ingesting contaminated food or water.

Consumers and retailers should always follow safe fruit and vegetable handling recommendations (Source: CDC)

Wash : Wash hands with soap and warm water before and after handling or preparing fruits and vegetables. Wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and counter tops with soap and hot water between the preparation of raw meat, poultry, and seafood products and the preparation of fruits and vegetables that will not be cooked.

Prepare : Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking. Fruits and vegetables that are labeled “prewashed” do not need to be washed again at home. Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush. Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Store: Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible, or within 2 hours. Store fruits and vegetables away from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.

You can learn more about how Cyclospora is spread here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.