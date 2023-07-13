Focus at Four: Managing the rising costs of healthcare

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The rising cost of healthcare in the United States continues to pinch the wallet of many Americans.

Experts say that it’s important to understand your health insurance and options that are available for coverage.

Mario Payne, a certified financial planner, joined First News at Four with some advice to manage these rising costs.

  • Understand Your Health Insurance Plan: It’s important to fully understand your health insurance coverage, including what services are covered, your out-of-pocket maximum, and whether your preferred providers are in-network. This understanding can help you avoid surprise charges.
  • Utilize Preventive Care: Many insurance plans cover preventive services at no cost to you. Regular check-ups, screenings, and vaccinations can catch health issues early before they become serious (and potentially more expensive) problems.
  • Consider a Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA): These accounts allow you to contribute pre-tax dollars to pay for eligible healthcare expenses. An HSA can be particularly beneficial because the funds roll over year to year and can be invested, potentially growing your savings over time.
  • Negotiate Medical Bills: Don’t hesitate to negotiate if you’re faced with a large medical bill. Some providers may offer discounts if you pay in cash or set up a payment plan. Additionally, always check your medical bills for errors, which can be more common than you think.
  • Stay Healthy: While you can’t completely prevent illness, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can potentially reduce healthcare costs. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and avoiding risky behaviors like smoking can all contribute to better overall health.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of Erica Stoker for failure to comply with her...
TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years

Latest News

This photo of a stool sample shows four of the cyclospora parasites that cause the disease....
Focus at Four: Expert discusses Cyclospora after rise in Texas cases
Three teens were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in...
College Station police arrest three teens found inside stolen vehicle
An option that the entire family can enjoy is Dig World in Katy.
Plan a day away to Katy
Restaurant Report Card: July 13, 2023