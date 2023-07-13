Hearne’s Jackson will continue basketball career at Mountain View College in Dallas

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne High School girls’ head basketball coach, Anthony Gonzales, announced on Thursday that Aniyah Jackson will continue her basketball career at Mountain View College in Dallas.

Jackson played center for the Lady Eagles the last two years and averaged 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks during her senior year as the Lady Eagles enjoyed their most successful two year stretch in program history. The 2022-2023 campaign saw the team win a regional championship and earn a trip to the UIL State Basketball Tournament for the first time in program history.

Aniyah plans on majoring in education, and would like to eventually obtain her real estate license.

She is the fourth player off the 2022-2023 Lady Eagle basketball team to receive a college scholarship.

