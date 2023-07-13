Hearne’s Jackson will continue basketball career at Mountain View College in Dallas

Aniyah Jackson will continue her basketball career at Mountain View College in Dallas. She will...
Aniyah Jackson will continue her basketball career at Mountain View College in Dallas. She will be an education major.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne High School girls’ head basketball coach, Anthony Gonzales, announced on Thursday that Aniyah Jackson will continue her basketball career at Mountain View College in Dallas.

Jackson played center for the Lady Eagles the last two years and averaged 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks during her senior year as the Lady Eagles enjoyed their most successful two year stretch in program history. The 2022-2023 campaign saw the team win a regional championship and earn a trip to the UIL State Basketball Tournament for the first time in program history.

Aniyah plans on majoring in education, and would like to eventually obtain her real estate license.

She is the fourth player off the 2022-2023 Lady Eagle basketball team to receive a college scholarship.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of Erica Stoker for failure to comply with her...
TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Managing the high costs of healthcare
Treat of the Day: Huntsville PD officer celebrates retirement