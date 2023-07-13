Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November 2024.(Hallmark Channel Cruise)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Calling all Hallmark Channel fans! A first-ever Christmas-themed cruise with all the channel’s holiday spirit is setting sail next year.

The Hallmark Channel, known for its holiday season films, announced it will host a themed Christmas cruise that will set sail in November 2024.

According to a news release, the cruise will be four nights departing from Miami.

Passengers will travel to the Bahamas and return to Miami while they can “immerse themselves in a Hallmark Channel Christmas with top Hallmark stars and unique yuletide experiences.”

On board, the cruise will offer Christmas crafts, interactive activities with Hallmark talent, an exclusive world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” movie and more.

“We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea,” said Natalie Vandergast, with Hallmark Media.

The Christmas-themed cruise will take place aboard a Norwegian Gem cruise ship in partnership with Sixthman, a company that puts together fully immersive festivals at sea.

“Grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas,” said Jeff Cuellar, with Sixthman.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on July 21 with presale signups currently available.

Prices vary based on accommodation, with the lowest cost option listed as $1,701 for a single guest and $1,900 for two guests.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47
TDCJ has issued a warrant for the arrest of Erica Stoker for failure to comply with her...
TDCJ issues warrant for woman with ties to Bryan
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
FILE - Judge Timothy Henderson listens to testimony during the sentencing of Daniel Holtzclaw...
Oklahoma murder conviction reversed due to sexual relationship between judge, prosecutor
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Rioter who hurled bow like a spear at police during Jan. 6 attack gets more than 7 years in prison
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
Strategies to manage the rising cost of healthcare
Focus at Four: Managing the rising costs of healthcare