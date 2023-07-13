Hullabaloo Music Fest returning to Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year you can celebrate Labor Day weekend and the return of Aggie Football at the Hullabaloo Music Fest.

The concerts will be at four venues across Downtown Bryan.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is the headliner but there will be a multitude of other performers including, Paul James, Greenbeard, Rickshaw Billies Burger Patrol, LVVRS, That Band Honey, Mary Charlotte Young, Kitsch, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, and many more local & regional acts.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. They are $10 and will get you into all four venues. You can purchase one here.

