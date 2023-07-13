Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Teams Garner USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams both garnered U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Associations All-Academic honors, with 11 men and 10 women also earning individual accolades, the organization announced Thursday.

The women’s program as a collective achieved an impressive 3.347 GPA for the academic year, which qualified them for a team honor. Upperclassman Julia Abell led those eligible for the individual accolades, as she earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while pursuing a degree in hospitality management.

She was joined by fellow senior Lamara Distin and junior Allyson Andress, who achieved GPAs of 3.474 studying sport management and 3.495 in education, respectively.

Seven underclassmen accounted for the remaining honors, six of those were sophomores.

Semira Killebrew led the second-year group with a 3.625 GPA within the university studies liberal arts department, and she was followed by Bailey Goggans as she earned a 3.428 GPA pursuing her biomedical science degree.

Heather Abadie and Katelyn Fairchild both received the honor while studying kinesiology with 3.413 and 3.307 GPA’s, respectively. Rounding out the sophomore group was Lianna Davidson with a 3.388 GPA in marketing and Kennedy Wade earning a 3.25 GPA in industrial engineering.

The lone freshman of honorees was Leeah Burr, as she finished her opening campaign with a 3.5 GPA pursuing her degree in general studies.

On the men’s side, the program also earned USTFCCCA All-Academic team honors by boasting a 3.074 GPA for the academic year.

Senior Zach Davis was the most experienced of the Aggies to receive the honor, attaining a 3.727 GPA studying management information systems. He was joined by classmate Chandon Chhikara who led the entire team with a 3.833 GPA as he pursues his marketing degree. Omajuwa Etiwe, Teddy Radtke and Sam Hankins rounded out the group of upperclassmen, boasting GPA’s of 3.802 in psychology, 3.710 in mechanical engineering and 3.678 in sport management, respectively.

A trio of sophomores, including Sam Whitmarsh (3.545 GPA - material science & engineering), Bryce Foster (3.483 GPA - sport management) and Caden Norris (3.253 GPA - nutrition) all reached the qualifying standard for the All-Academic honors.

A pair of business administration majors in Blake Harris (3.555 GPA) and Jack Mann III (3.5 GPA) and sport management major Landon Helms who earned a 3.740 GPA received the accolades following their first collegiate seasons.

For the team award, the program’s cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA squad List for indoor and/or outdoor track & field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

To qualify for individual honors student-athletes must hold a minimum GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale in conjuncture with finishing the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on final season performance lists on TFRRS for Indoor track & field.

Also, they must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for outdoor track and field.

