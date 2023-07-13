Nathan Dettmer and Trevor Werner reflect on being drafted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this week seven Aggies heard their names called in the Major League Baseball draft.

Nathan Dettmer went in the 5th round and was one of three pitchers taken from the A&M squad.

During his time in Aggieland the right hander made 48 starts and has been the Friday starter the last two seasons. Nathan finished with a 5.27 ERA and struck out 196 batters.

Dettmer said getting drafted was an emotional experience.

“I was sitting on the couch watching the draft and it didn’t really hit me that my name was going to be called until I saw it on the screen and right when I saw it I got so happy.. hugged my family.. everybody was screaming,” Nathan Dettmer said. “I got a facetime call from the A’s, and he just said congratulations, and I couldn’t even hear them because my family is in the back going crazy, but it was awesome and it was a dream come true for real.”

After Dettmer was drafted, Trevor Werner went in the 7th round as the 199th overall pick to the Kansas City Royals.

Werner was selected as a two-way player and could return to the mound in the majors. In two seasons he went 2-0 in 11 relief appearances and struck out 11.

In his final year with the Aggies, he had 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 52 runs batted in.

“I knew that the Royals were looking to draft me in that spot in the 7th round so I was expecting it, and I had it pulled up so I could screen record, but my mom screamed before I could even see my name, so I knew that had to mean something. She came over and gave me a big ole hug and my dad was super happy. It was just awesome to see them excited.”

The Aggies have had at least two players selected in every draft since 19-84, which is the longest streak in the nation.

Trevor Werner: "They're really good at developing their position guys, and obviously I'm excited for that. And I'm excited to cross paths with Asa Lacy again."



Nathan Dettmer: "These past three years I wouldn't trade it for the world... and I'm ready to get to work."



