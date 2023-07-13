Plan a day away to Katy

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to plan a day trip with the family soon, there are several places close to the Brazos Valley to make it happen. An option that the entire family can enjoy is Dig World in Katy.

It’s a construction equipment-themed amusement park that allows both kids and adults to operate construction equipment like skid steers, UTVs and excavators. You only have to be 32 inches, according to Dig World’s CEO Jacob Robinson.

The vision behind Dig World came from Robinson’s 8-year-old son who’s always loved construction equipment. After his son contracted bacterial meningitis and was left with physical and cognitive disabilities, Robinson wanted to create a place where everyone could have fun no matter their condition.

“We wanted to create something for him, something for people like him, something for families to come together,” Robinson said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Since the park opened nearly two years ago, Robinson has enjoyed seeing everyone from kids to seniors have fun on machinery they’ve always wanted to operate.

“It is really for the entire family but watching people drive in from other states and other towns is super humbling to watch them have a great time out here,” Robinson said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

There are several attractions to experience the machinery on across the 3.5-acre park. There are tracks for the skid steers and UTVs along with excavator and gem mining stations where people can play games.

The most popular attraction is the dig pit area. This is where visitors use excavators to dig the most dirt possible and relocate it.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Along with the fun, there’s a lot to learn at Dig World. The park is partnered with Texas A&M’s construction science department, which created educational signage and other materials so that people can learn more about the equipment and what it takes to operate them.

“You learn how much of a skill it is that these individuals have of operating this heavy machinery,” Robinson said.

In addition to the heavy-duty machinery, there’s a playground along with turf fields to run around and play yard games on.

Dig World is located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle in Katy. You can learn more about the park, tickets and how you can host events there here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.