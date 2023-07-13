Police say a brave 6-year-old girl fought off a man trying to abduct her by biting him

Police say a little girl in Florida fought off a man trying to abduct her. (Source: WPLG, MIAMI POLICE, MIAMI-DADE CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION, CNN)
By Bridgette Matter, WPLG
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (WPLG) - A 6-year-old Florida girl is safe thanks to her quick thinking and good advice from her mother.

According to the Miami Police Department, a man tried to kidnap the child while she was playing outside. But she fought back, biting him so hard he dropped her.

The young girl named Lyric said the man came up to her while she was out with her brothers and sisters that day.

Lyric shared her story of what happened saying she screamed when the man grabbed her and bit him.

She not only got away from the would-be kidnapper, but she got a good look at him which led to his arrest.

Police said they arrested Leonardo Venegas after getting the girl’s description of the suspect and spotting him on surveillance video.

The little girl credits her mother with teaching her never to talk to strangers.

“I told her don’t talk to strangers and if anything happens, just try to pick up something that’s close and just hit them with it.” Lyric’s mother, Tisha McGill, said.

Venegas is facing kidnapping and child abuse charges stemming from the incident.

Miami police are calling the girl “smart and brave” after fending off the suspect.

“We’re thankful she did enough to save her life,” Miami Police Department Officer Kiara Delva said.

Police believe there could be more victims and have asked anyone with further information to come forward.

Venegas has since pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing and is currently being held without bond, according to online jail records.

McGill said she is now planning on moving her family out of the neighborhood.

