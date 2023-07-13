‘Recess Like an Adult’ returning to Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If you want to relive your childhood glory days, ‘Recess Like an Adult’ is coming back to Travis Fields.

The series of events will be held on the second Friday of August, September, November, and December.

You must be at least 18 years old to attend.

The first event is this Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

This week’s event is fiesta themed. There will be a corn hold tournament with a fee of $10 per team.

You can register here.

Other dates and themes are below:

August 11: 80s Trivia Might

September 8: Dodgeball

November 10: Flag Football

December 8: Washer Tournament

