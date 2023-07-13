StageCenter Theatre presents an old-fashioned comedy with a twist
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -StageCenter Theatre is now selling tickets for its semi-annual melodrama.
You can watch the show, ‘The Curse of an Aching Heart’.
This play is an old-fashioned comedy with a twist. Audience members are encouraged to boo, hiss, cheer and throw popcorn as the spirit moves them throughout the performance.
The show runs on weekends from Aug.10-26.
Tickets are available at stagecenter.net.
Ticket sales benefit StageCenter, the Brazos Valley’s oldest nonprofit community theatre.
