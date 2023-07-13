StageCenter Theatre presents an old-fashioned comedy with a twist

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -StageCenter Theatre is now selling tickets for its semi-annual melodrama.

You can watch the show, ‘The Curse of an Aching Heart’.

This play is an old-fashioned comedy with a twist. Audience members are encouraged to boo, hiss, cheer and throw popcorn as the spirit moves them throughout the performance.

The show runs on weekends from Aug.10-26.

Tickets are available at stagecenter.net.

Ticket sales benefit StageCenter, the Brazos Valley’s oldest nonprofit community theatre.

