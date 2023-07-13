Texas A&M Signs Louisiana Transfer Kramer Eschete

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the signing of Louisiana transfer and Brenham native Kramer Eschete on Thursday.

“I’m excited to see Kramer come back home,” Ford said. “She brings a lot of athleticism to our outfield and will bring some much needed depth to the grass.”

Kramer helped lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a regional final appearance in 2022 and a super-regional appearance in 2023. During her two seasons she batted .321 at the dish, while making 42 starts in 109 appearances. Kramer had a breakout freshman campaign finishing fifth on the team with a .358 batting average and sixth with a .439 on-base percentage.

Coming out of Brenham High School, Kramer was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American First Team as a senior and was also named to the all-state team, while earning District 19-5A Offensive MVP recognition. To complete her prep career, Kramer was named to the Brenham All-Decade Team.

The incoming junior will be majoring in agricultural leadership and development with a minor in sports management.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.