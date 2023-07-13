Treat of the Day: Huntsville police officer celebrates retirement

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is celebrating the retirement of senior office Justin Burnett.

Burnett had been with the department for over 20 years and worked for the city’s parks department before joining the police force.

In a Facebook post, the Huntsville Police Department wished Burnett well in his future endeavors.

