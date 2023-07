Aggie Rodeo 2023-2024 schedule released

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2023-2024 Nira Southern Region is just around the corner. Here is the schedule for the first semester of rodeos starting this fall.

September 22-23, Panola College, Tatum, TX

October 5-7, Southwest Texas Junior College, Uvalde, TX

October 20-21, Northeast Texas Community College, Mt Pleasant, TX

October 27-28 McNeese State University College, Lake Charles, LA

November 9-11, Sam Houston State University College 9, Conroe, TX

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.