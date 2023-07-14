Aggie softball’s Russ Heffley promoted to assistant coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford has elevated Russ Heffley to a full-time assistant coach from volunteer assistant coach, Ford announced Friday.

Heffley joined Ford’s inaugural staff at Texas A&M as a volunteer assistant coach in August of 2022 and has overseen the catchers and coached first base in-game, while assisting with hitting duties and day-to-day activities. He will continue with those duties, as well as taking on more recruiting responsibilities.

“Russ is more than deserving of the promotion,” Ford said. “Coach Heffley has been an important piece to my staff the past three seasons and is an integral part of Aggie softball. He has a great understanding of how to connect to young players, develop and elevate their game. More importantly, he has a lot of passion for the game and brings a positive energy to the clubhouse each day that is contagious. I’m thankful to Ross Bjork, Jeff Toole, and our administration for their continued support and commitment to the Aggie softball program.”

In his first season in Aggieland, Heffley mentored and elevated Julia Cottrill’s game as she earned NFCA Third Team All-America and NFCA All-South Region First Team accolades as a junior. Along with national and regional recognition, Cottrill garnered All-SEC First Team honors after finishing the SEC regular season ranked in the top 10 in numerous offensive categories, including three top five rankings as No. 3 in RBI (22), No. 4 in doubles (6) and No. 5 in total bases (49).

“First, I want to thank Coach Ford, Ross Bjork and the administration for this opportunity,” Heffley said. “I’m excited and look forward to seeing the growth of what this staff started after our first season. My family and I are excited to be a part of the Aggie softball program and be a part of the Aggieland community.”

Before coming to Aggieland he spent two seasons at Arizona State with Ford, specifically working with the outfielders. Prior to joining the Arizona State staff in 2020, Heffley served as the head coach of the 18 Gold Central California Dirt Dogs organization, which was constructed in 2007 to help players from central California hone their skills to compete in the highest levels of softball. Heffley got his start in coaching softball at Hanford West High School in Hanford, California. He also served as a football coach for 22 years at three different high schools in central California. A 27-year veteran in law enforcement, Heffley retired from the field in 2019.

