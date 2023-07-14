The Aggieland Rotary Club and Blackwater Draw Brewing Company raised $10,000 for charity

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Rotary Club and Blackwater Draw Brewing Company raised $10,000 for charity.

Chase Schandelmeier, the Aggieland Rotary Club’s Satellite Chair, says the rotary club teamed up with Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. to host a corn hole tournament to raise money for Shelter Box. Schandelmeier says Shelter Box is a global organization that helps countries that have been impacted by natural disasters.

“They bring in these large green totes that have tents, utensils, and plates and basic living necessities that families would need in a terrible time in their life during natural disasters,” Schandelmeier said.

Schandelmeier says 32 teams participated in the charity cornhole tournament which was held in downtown Bryan. The tournament ended up raising $10,000 for Shelter Box and that money will be able to provide five boxes for families in need.

“The next time disaster strikes, five boxes will be sponsored by our club, and will help people all around the world,” he said.

