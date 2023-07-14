Aggies Add No. 3 ITF World Junior Lucciana Perez to 2023-24 Roster

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced the addition of Lucciana Perez to the 2023-24 roster. The incoming freshman currently ranks as the No. 3 junior player in the world by the International Tennis Federation.

From Lima, Peru, Perez brings a wealth of experience with her to Aggieland from the junior ranks. She’s participated in multiple junior grand slams, highlighted recently with a trip to the singles final at the French Open Junior Championships.

“Coach [Jordan] Szabo and I are delighted to announce the signing of Lucciana Perez,” Weaver said. “She is the third-ranked junior player in the world and has put on a variety of phenomenal performances in the last year. It’s been great getting to know Lucciana and her family during the recruiting process and we’re so excited to see what the future holds for her here in Aggieland.”

Perez displayed consistent dominance in the junior ranks claiming eight ITF junior singles titles to pair with her 11 doubles titles. She was also named to both the junior and senior Peruvian Billie Jean King Cup Teams, with the junior team reaching the world finals.

Pairing with her No. 3 overall world junior ranking, Perez holds the title of No. 1 junior player in not just Peru but the entirety of South America.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
David John Kocmoud, 55, is charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child- Sexual Contact, a...
College Station man indicted by grand jury on child indecency charges
Kathleen McElroy at the signing ceremony for the Texas A&M Journalism program.
Celebrated new leader for A&M journalism rescinds acceptance over ‘hostile environment’
Three teens were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning in...
College Station police arrest three teens found inside stolen vehicle
Jenifer Cleveland
Jenifer Cleveland, staff member at radio station KNES Texas 99.1, passes away at age 47

Latest News

Construction for sewer drainage improvements in the Hillside and Old Oaks neighborhood are about to begin
ACC football and basketball coming to CW8 Aggieland
New Corp of Cadets Commandant speaks at Leadership Luncheon
Businesses see positive impact as inflation decreases