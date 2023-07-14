Aggies Add No. 3 ITF World Junior Lucciana Perez to 2023-24 Roster

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced the addition of Lucciana Perez to the 2023-24 roster. The incoming freshman currently ranks as the No. 3 junior player in the world by the International Tennis Federation.

From Lima, Peru, Perez brings a wealth of experience with her to Aggieland from the junior ranks. She’s participated in multiple junior grand slams, highlighted recently with a trip to the singles final at the French Open Junior Championships.

“Coach [Jordan] Szabo and I are delighted to announce the signing of Lucciana Perez,” Weaver said. “She is the third-ranked junior player in the world and has put on a variety of phenomenal performances in the last year. It’s been great getting to know Lucciana and her family during the recruiting process and we’re so excited to see what the future holds for her here in Aggieland.”

Perez displayed consistent dominance in the junior ranks claiming eight ITF junior singles titles to pair with her 11 doubles titles. She was also named to both the junior and senior Peruvian Billie Jean King Cup Teams, with the junior team reaching the world finals.

Pairing with her No. 3 overall world junior ranking, Perez holds the title of No. 1 junior player in not just Peru but the entirety of South America.

