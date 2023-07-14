Brazos Valley Buckmasters chapter looking to host hunt for deserving youth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Chapter of The Buckmasters American Deer Foundation is seeking applications for a life hunt for youth ages 9-18 that has had or is battling a serious health issue or disability. Youth with special needs are eligible as well.

The organization covers all the expenses including the cost of the hunt, taxidermy and meals for the weekend.

The hunt will take place at a local ranch.

If you would like to submit an application you can email it to bvbuckmaster23@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.