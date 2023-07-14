Bryan street shut down after law enforcement serve search, arrest warrants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Mervins Run in Bryan.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed search and arrest warrants were served.

This happened at homes on Mervins Run and Bittle Lane in Bryan. Part of Bittle Lane was closed down due to the law enforcement presence.

Limited information is available at this time, but this article will be updated as more confirmed and verified information comes in.

