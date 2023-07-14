Businesses see positive impact as inflation decreases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inflation across the nation has dropped significantly and businesses are seeing the effects.

Chef Cao’s in College Station says they have spent less on supplies they need during the month of June.

“Our chicken and beef has definitely rose year over year but it’s slightly trending down already,” said Shift Leader John Inclan.

Groceries like eggs also saw a significant drop with prices almost 10 percent.

“We are seeing a decrease in our eggs for sure. But not just on our eggs but on everything.”

Airfare, used cars, and gas all saw prices decline as a result of inflation dropping.

