Celebrate the 17th Anniversary of the Brazos Valley African American Museum

By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Next Saturday, July 22, marks 17 years since the Brazos Valley African American Museum first opened its doors to the public.

Barry Davis with museum says they’re excited to celebrate the anniversary with the community. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum located at 500 E Pruitt St. in Bryan.

“We definitely want to give honor as well as thank everybody here in the community,” said Davis.

Those that attend have three chances to win books, including Opal Lee “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

Those drawings will be between 1-3 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy refreshments as they peruse the museum.

Even if you don’t make it to this celebration, Davis wants to remind the community that they are always welcome to partake in the Brazos Valley Museum Trail.

Davis expressed his gratitude for the community.

“A big thank you to everyone in the Brazos Valley for all your support over the years. And we need you to know that we continue to need your continued support as we maintain and go forth.”

If you you would like to volunteer or support the museum, visit their website.

